Anthony (Tony) Cuellar, longtime Vacaville resident, passed away on Aug. 28, from natural causes at his home in Spring Hill, FL. He was 95.Tony was born in 1924 in Winters, to Josephine Cuellar and John Ramirez. He was raised at Sky High, the family ranch, and attended Winters High. An excellent cartoonist, he was offered a job at Walt Disney, but instead joined the Navy to fight in WWII. A true tin-can sailor, he served aboard several destroyers including The Gridley and The Prichett. He achieved the rank of Chief Boatswain's Mate and was a recipient of the purple heart.In 1951 Tony left the Navy and became an estimator in the Bay area. At this point he met the love of his life, Carole Lou. They were happily married 48 years, until her death in 2011. In his own words "She was more than a wife, she was my partner, my friend, my everything". Together they started the C.L. Harlow Plumbing Company.In 1977 they moved to Vacaville. He gave up plumbing and became a mechanical inspector at Lawrence Livermore Lab for the rest of his career. After retiring, he and Carole enjoyed trips to Cache Creek and travelling to reunions, but mostly just loved being in each other's company, no matter what they were doing.In 2018 he moved to Spring Hill, FL to be closer to his children, who helped take care of him until he passed.Tony was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carole Lou; sister, Carmen Cory, and son, Allen Richard (Butch). He is survived by daughter, Toni Ann Wheeler, and son, Anthony Jr., six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He did not want a service or donations made in his honor, instead preferring a glass raised in his memory by those who knew him.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 13, 2019