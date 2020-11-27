1/1
Antoine "Tony" Chaloux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Tony (Antoine) Chaloux, loving husband, father of three and grandfather of eight, passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving wife, his two daughters, and extended son. Tony Chaloux was born on September 4, 1949, in Hanover, NH. Tony served with pride and honor in the United States Air Force for 22 years. Tony started his military career as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician and moved on to become and amazing Flight Engineer on three different aircrafts; the AC-119 (Shadow Gunship), C-141, and the C-5 Galaxy. During his time in the Air Force, Tony received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery and astonishing leadership skills while in Vietnam, along with numerous awards and medals. When Tony retired from the Air Force, he spent the next 28 years as a Flight Engineer Instructor at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA; there he passed on his knowledge and training to the Flight Engineers that came after him. Tony has touched numerous lives and is a legend to some, a hero to most. Tony will be missed terribly. As long as there's a Flight Engineer in this world his legacy will live on. Tony is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Gloria J Chaloux; his three children, Daniel Chaloux, Stephanie (Louis) Adams, and Jennifer Chaloux. He is survived by his grandchildren, Mychal, Kaila (Gabriel) Agustin, Celsey, Arianna, Daniel II, Lana, Mary, Connor, and Vincent; his mother, Gloria B Chaloux; four brothers, and four sisters. He is also survived by his loving extended family, Larry, James, Wendy, and Chad. Tony will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with full military honors.
W00149260-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved