On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Tony (Antoine) Chaloux, loving husband, father of three and grandfather of eight, passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving wife, his two daughters, and extended son. Tony Chaloux was born on September 4, 1949, in Hanover, NH. Tony served with pride and honor in the United States Air Force for 22 years. Tony started his military career as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician and moved on to become and amazing Flight Engineer on three different aircrafts; the AC-119 (Shadow Gunship), C-141, and the C-5 Galaxy. During his time in the Air Force, Tony received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery and astonishing leadership skills while in Vietnam, along with numerous awards and medals. When Tony retired from the Air Force, he spent the next 28 years as a Flight Engineer Instructor at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA; there he passed on his knowledge and training to the Flight Engineers that came after him. Tony has touched numerous lives and is a legend to some, a hero to most. Tony will be missed terribly. As long as there's a Flight Engineer in this world his legacy will live on. Tony is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Gloria J Chaloux; his three children, Daniel Chaloux, Stephanie (Louis) Adams, and Jennifer Chaloux. He is survived by his grandchildren, Mychal, Kaila (Gabriel) Agustin, Celsey, Arianna, Daniel II, Lana, Mary, Connor, and Vincent; his mother, Gloria B Chaloux; four brothers, and four sisters. He is also survived by his loving extended family, Larry, James, Wendy, and Chad. Tony will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with full military honors.