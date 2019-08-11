|
|
Antonio Benjamin "Ben" Romero, 85, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at home in Vacaville on July 31, joining his wife, son and grandson in God's heavenly kingdom. He is survived by five children, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Ben was born on May 17, 1934 in Cubero, NM, the third of seven children to Antonio Garcia Romero and Merenciana Candelaria Jaramillo. His family migrated from NM to AZ in 1946, then to the CA. Ben served in the US Army 1953-55, including 16 months in Korea. Ben and Rita were married in 1956 and had six children together. Ben earned an AA from San Jose City College and a BA from St. Mary's College in Moraga. He worked hard much of his life to support his family while pursuing his education. Ben worked as a manager for Macy's Department stores for 20 years until his retirement in 1991.Ben was an active member of St Joseph's Church, the Knights of Columbus and Cursillo in Christianity Movement and volunteered with Dixon Family Services and Kaiser Hospital. He was recognized with several awards for his service in the community including: "Volunteer of the Year" for the state of California in 2001 by the Knights of Columbus; "Citizen of the Year" by the City of Dixon and Chamber of Commerce; "Father of the Year" by the Dixon Independent Voice; and "Special Senior of the Year" in 2006 by Dixon Family Services. Ben was known for his love for his family, pets, church, and community. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and traveling the world. Ben lived a full and joyful life. He will be missed dearly and never forgotten by his family, friends and community. In lieu of sending flowers, please make contributions to Dixon Family Services 155 N 2nd St Dixon CA 95620. Visitation will be at McCune Garden Chapel, Aug. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and Funeral Mass will be St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
W00135440-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2019