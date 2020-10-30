Antonio C (Roland) Lira, former childhood resident of Vacaville and recently returned resident of Dixon went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct 19, 2020 at age 93. Antonio was born in Oakland, CA on May 22, 1927 and was born again on Sept. 8, 2020. When he was four years old his parents bought a ranch on Meridian Road at the outskirts of Vacaville where he grew up and attended Grant School and Dixon High School. Antonio was a true patriot and joined the Marines in 1945 during his senior year of high school. He served one term during WWII aboard the USS Chicago as Marine orderly to the captain and later to the Admiral of the fleet until 1946. He served a second term in Korea from 1950-1951 with the Seventh Marine Regiment. Antonio was genuinely proud to have served and protected his country and was always seen wearing one of his Marine caps at home and wherever he went. As Americans we owe him a great debt of thanks.Antonio is preceded in death by his father, Luis Lira; mother, Maria Lira; brother, Rex Lira; sister, Isaura (Isa) Lira; second wife, Diana I. Lira; and stepson, Owen Vilan. He is survived by son, Robert Lira; daughter, Deborah Lira Whittington; son-in-law, Matt Whittington; daughter, Beverly Lira; son, Steven Lira; stepson, Gasper Vilan; as well as fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Antonio was known as a man who was generous to a fault and was always ready to give liberally and help anyone in need. He was also a master griller and famous for his thick, juicy barbecued steaks. No one ever left hungry from his table. He has been called by many a great man, a prince and a hero. We love and miss you, Dad and we'll see you again one day. Until then, "Semper Fi, Marine."





