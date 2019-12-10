|
Arnold Arons passed away surrounded by many members of his loving family on Dec. 8. He lived 99 productive years. He was full of life to the end and should be a poster boy for growing old with vim and vigor. He loved to dance, listen to big band music, fish and travel. Arnold enlisted in the Navy on the same day he heard about the attack on Pearl Harbor. After World War II ended, he joined the Air Force so that he could fly. He served in WWII, the Korean Conflict, and Vietnam. He proudly served his country for 30 years.Arnold moved to Vacaville in 1960 with his wife Ramona and children Rochelle and Craig. He was stationed at Travis Air Force Base for many years. After he retired from the Air Force, he became a real estate broker. In 2002, after Ramona passed away, he married Lana, beginning a second love-filled chapter in his life. He gained many family members through his marriage to Lana including her daughter Dana, son Curtis, and their children. Arnold and Lana packed in a lot of fun in their 17 years together. His funeral will take place at St. Timothy Orthodox Christian Church, 4593 Central Way, Fairfield, at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11. This will be followed by a graveside service at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road. Everyone is invited back to the church for a reception.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019