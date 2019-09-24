|
Arnold LaMonte Page was born Feb. 13, 1939 in Murray, UT. He passed away on Sept. 19, in Vacaville. He worked civil service for the U. S. Air Force for 38 years and retired from Travis Air Force Base. Arnold is preceded in death by his father, Ralph; mother, Vera Jane. and sister, Carolyn. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Adella Zabriskie Page; his brother, Ralph Page, and sisters, Norma Johnston and Cathy Shaw; children, Scott and Mary Page, Laura Richardson, Steven and Nikki Page, and Jeffrey and Amy Page. He has 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., with a viewing at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 311 Alamo Drive, Vacaville. Interment services will be held on Sept. 30, at 2 p.m., at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 S. 200 W, Bountiful, UT.
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019