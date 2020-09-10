1/
Arthur Lance Pearson
Arthur (Lanny) lived a full life filled with love and travel. He leaves behind Linda, who he shared 48 years of laughter and devotion and her family; Pamela and Jill, his loving sisters and their families; and many friends. He played golf with many, shared cigars with a few, cheered on the San Francisco 49ers and Giants, dined in local dives and fine restaurants and loved his English Bulldogs. He is buried at the Military Cemetery in Dixon. He will always be remembered and missed.


Published in The Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
