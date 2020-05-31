Bobbie Died.That is the notice Bobbie would have preferred…short, sweet and to the point. Her daughters find her too special for this brevity and must expand a little bit. Bobbie studied art in college and was always very creative. A gifted seamstress, gardener extraordinaire, and "fashion Queen", she was loved by many and will be terribly missed. Her yard was always the prettiest on the street! Bobbie had a wicked sense of humor and even mundane tasks were fun in her company. She had the gift of making all feel at home and welcome in her presence and made her surroundings unique, stylish and inviting. The ocean was her great love and their beach house in Bodega Bay was decorated for every holiday. It was a sanctuary for family and friends. Bobbie was a long-time resident of Vacaville, CA which she always referred to as "God's country." She was an owner/operator of Toby's Boutique.Barbara A. Neilson of Fairfield, CA passed away on January 1st at home, in the arms of her daughters. She was born on August 6th, 1937 in Richmond, VA, the daughter of late Harriett and William F. Caylor. She was the eldest daughter of two children. Bobbie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Caylor (Matt) Nuth of Ramona, CA; Kim Chandler of Vacaville CA and Glenna (Tony) Cox of Folsom, CA; grandchildren, Nick, Tom and Shelby Nuth; Joel and Lauren Chandler, and six great-grandchildren. Bobbie was preceded in death by her mother, Harriett; father, "Fred;" sister, Mary Birdsong; and husband, Gene.There will be a private family memorial and no public service in honor of Bobbie's wishes.