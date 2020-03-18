|
|
A Mass of Christian burial for Barbara A. Wilkins will be 10 a.m., uesday, March 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Vacaville. She was 104, three weeks shy of her 105th birthday. She will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery with her late husband, Clarence and daughter, Kathleen. Barbara was born and raised in Portland, OR. She was born on April 9, 1915 to Alfred and Grace Aya. The family would spend many summers at their cabin where Barbara would learn to love nature. After high school, she moved to San Francisco where she met and married her beloved husband, Clarence. They moved to Galveston, TX where Clarence was stationed and then Portland, OR and they eventually moved to Vacaville.Barbara received a Bachelors' degree from U.C. Davis and went on to work as an occupational therapist. She worked at Windsor House Convalescent in Vacaville. She enjoyed gardening, making jewelry and handicrafts. She taught metal craft to adults. Her fondness for nature was reflected in her art works, sculpturing, weaving and designing. She was active at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a longtime member of the Women's Club.Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; daughter, Kathleen; parents; brothers, Alfred and Roderick, plus a host of other relatives.She leaves behind a niece, Deborah Reynolds of Barnardsville, NC. The family is very grateful to the staff at Cornerstone and Vitas Healthcare who so warmly helped Barbara during her last years.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00142740-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2020