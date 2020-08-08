1/1
Barbara Hurst
07/12/1949 - 07/25/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara passed away following a courageous 3 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by husband, Paul Hurst; daughter, Stacy Allison; father Jack Bleak; brother, Jamie Bleak; and aunt Patricia Macy. She was preceded in death recently by her mother, Doris (Honey) Bleak; uncle, Donald Bleak; and cousin, Lanny Langston.Barbara was born in Santa Monica. She worked for UC Davis as an Administrative Assistant for over 30 years where she won Best Employee awards many times. She met her husband there and they made Vacaville their home for 30 years. She loved to travel and was fortunate to go on 16 trips to foreign countries and many more trips within the USA. Barbara was beloved by all who knew her. She made life-long friends wherever she went and will be remembered for her generous heart, unending kindness, and addiction to all things Christmas and solar twinkle lights. Barb's garden at night was a magical fairy garden.A memorial may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to one of her favorite charities: St. Jude, SPCA, or American Cancer Society.
W00146550-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved