Barbara passed away following a courageous 3 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by husband, Paul Hurst; daughter, Stacy Allison; father Jack Bleak; brother, Jamie Bleak; and aunt Patricia Macy. She was preceded in death recently by her mother, Doris (Honey) Bleak; uncle, Donald Bleak; and cousin, Lanny Langston.Barbara was born in Santa Monica. She worked for UC Davis as an Administrative Assistant for over 30 years where she won Best Employee awards many times. She met her husband there and they made Vacaville their home for 30 years. She loved to travel and was fortunate to go on 16 trips to foreign countries and many more trips within the USA. Barbara was beloved by all who knew her. She made life-long friends wherever she went and will be remembered for her generous heart, unending kindness, and addiction to all things Christmas and solar twinkle lights. Barb's garden at night was a magical fairy garden.A memorial may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to one of her favorite charities: St. Jude, SPCA, or American Cancer Society
