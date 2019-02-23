Home

Barbara Clyde Linfesty, age 85, of Vacaville passed away after a short illness Sunday, Feb. 17, in Vacaville. She was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years at Eugene Padan Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her son, Jon Linfesty, and daughter, Kathleen Deubert. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Sparks of Vacaville; grandchildren, Shawna Wright, Mike Sparks Jr., Gregory and Evan Deubert; three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private service of remembrance held for family and close friends. Those who wish to remember Barbara in a special way may make donations in her memory to the for the Cure.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 23 to Mar. 17, 2019
