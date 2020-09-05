It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of lifelong Vacaville resident Barbara "Bobbi" Rico Hembree. On August 15, 2020 Bobbi lost her courageous seven year battle with multiple myeloma. Bobbi was born in Vacaville to Dominic and Rose Rico, the fourth of five children. She graduated from Vacaville high school in 1955. Bobbi married her sweetheart Leonard "Allen" Hembree in 1956 and they had two daughters, Monica and Kelli. Bobbi worked many years at Talbot Realty before going to work at UC Davis. She worked there as an Assistant to the Dean of Veterinary Medicine, retiring after 35 years.Bobbi had traveled the world with family and friends, loving every moment of it, Hawaii and Italy being two of her favorite destinations. She enjoyed making jewelry, and could shop like no other. She was a special lady, possessing a loving warmth and grace for everyone she encountered. Bobbi's love for her family was boundless, while her loyalty and support of family and friends endeared her to them all. Bobbi was loved by so many and will be missed by all.Bobbi was preceded in death by her husband, Allen in 2002, her parents, Dominic and Rose, and her sister, Irene Rico Leedy.Bobbi is survived by her daughters, Monica (Michael) Maunder, Kelli Hembree; four granddaughters, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings, sisters Florence Rico Oliver, Donna Rico Barker, and brother David and (Sharon) Rico; her partner, George Cardinet; as well as her extended family and many lifelong friends.A small private graveside service for immediate family and close friends will be held in Vacaville.