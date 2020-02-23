|
On Feb. 7, Barbara Stephenson Harris of Tumwater, WA, passed away after battling cancer for 14 years. Barbara was born in 1938, in Chicago. In 1945, her parents, Bob and Helen Stephenson, brought her and her brothers to live in Vacaville. She graduated from Vacaville High School, Stanford University, and received a Masters at University of North Alabama. Preceding her in death was her son, Jeff, and her parents. Her family consists of her living children, Steve Harris, Katie (Harris) and Chris Waldron, Kari (Harris) and Leon Lim; her grandchildren, Brittany Harris, Ryan and Nicole Waldron, and Taylor and Aaron Lim; her brothers, Kim (Nancy) Stephenson of Davis, and Don Stephenson of Sacramento. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 23, 2020