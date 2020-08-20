Barney died peacefully after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his father, George Fleig, a teacher in the Vacaville School District and Frances Fleig, a homemaker. He is survived by his sister, Nyla Fleig and his sister-in-law, Lisa Mathiesen, who reside in Sonoma County.Barney graduated from Vacaville High School in 1966 and attended Sacramento State University, where he received a B.A. in English in 1971. In the early 70's he enlisted in the Air Force and was honorably discharged. He received many certificates and ratings related to flying private and commercial aircraft and periodically worked as an assistant at NASA AMES Research Center from 1983-1997. He spent many years as a popular substitute teacher in Vacaville and surrounding areas.From a small child Barney loved all aspects of aviation and was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He enjoyed building and flying model aircraft and made many friends through his hobby.He will be deeply missed by his family, church community, friends and neighbors. He was a constant source of encouragement to his church family and served his church faithfully for nine years. Because of restrictions regarding gatherings due to Covid-19, on August 23 a small outdoor Celebration of Life will include immediate family and members of the Victory Christian Life Center in Elmira, Pastor Curtis Verdon presiding. If anyone would like to share a memory of Barney, please go to the www.forevermissed.com/barney-fleig
website. His inurnment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.W00146780-image-1.jpg