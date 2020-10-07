1/1
Beatrice Jamison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Beatrice Jamison announce her passing. On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Beatrice, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away. She was born July 8, 1938 in San Antonio, TX to Clemente and Altagracia Barboza. She was 82 years old.She is survived by her husband, Gerald Jamison; four daughters, Linda Glover (John), Debra Haness (Robert), Karen Jamison, and Nancy Jamison. She also has seven grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. Beatrice (Bea) was the youngest of eight children. Her brother Louis Barboza survives her.Bea grew up as a "Proud Texan." After marrying Gerald (Jerry), they spent the next twenty years moving around the country with the Air Force. After settling in CA, they loved camping, traveling, and spending time with family. Bea spent her last few months at The Oars Senior Living facility. We are grateful for the amazing care they gave her. She passed away in Sacramento surrounded by those that loved her. Gone but never forgotten, she will live on in our hearts.A private ceremony will be held Friday, October 9, 2020. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
W00147900-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved