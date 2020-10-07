It is with great sadness that the family of Beatrice Jamison announce her passing. On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Beatrice, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away. She was born July 8, 1938 in San Antonio, TX to Clemente and Altagracia Barboza. She was 82 years old.She is survived by her husband, Gerald Jamison; four daughters, Linda Glover (John), Debra Haness (Robert), Karen Jamison, and Nancy Jamison. She also has seven grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. Beatrice (Bea) was the youngest of eight children. Her brother Louis Barboza survives her.Bea grew up as a "Proud Texan." After marrying Gerald (Jerry), they spent the next twenty years moving around the country with the Air Force. After settling in CA, they loved camping, traveling, and spending time with family. Bea spent her last few months at The Oars Senior Living facility. We are grateful for the amazing care they gave her. She passed away in Sacramento surrounded by those that loved her. Gone but never forgotten, she will live on in our hearts.A private ceremony will be held Friday, October 9, 2020. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.