|
|
Bernard Hugh "Sandy" Sanders was born Nov. 11, 1927, in rural Huntington, AR to Isaac and Pearl Dehart Sanders. He was the eldest of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Sanders Gullian; brothers, James (J D), Buster and Bobby Sanders, and his daughter, Brenda Sanders Wolf. He is survived by his wife, Roxie Daron Sanders; daughte, Dianna Sanders Armstrong; grandchildren, Shawn and Dwayne Armstrong and Chris and Mandie Wolf; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Amy Sanders.At the age of 15, Sandy was sent to California to find housing and work for the family, and The Sanders Family migrated to California from Arkansas in the 1940's. Sandy graduated from Parlier Union High School in 1946. He then joined the US Navy where he served on the Aircraft Carrier USS Valley Forge as a Flight Deck Mechanic and then received an Honorable Discharge in 1951. After his discharge, he worked as an Aircraft Mechanic and later became a Flight Engineer for numerous airlines for 31 years, for a total of 23,206 flight hours. He retired in 1988.He was a member of the Dixon United Methodist Church, Yolo Masonic Lodge where he was Master twice (1994, 1997), and several other Masonic organizations, Ben Ali Shrine, Yolo Shrine Club (Past President), American Legion (50+ years), Royal Order of the Moose, Travis Regional Air Force Commission (TRAFC), Dixon Chamber of Commerce (Ambassador, Past President) and Dixon Lions Club (Past President). He was a member of the Rotary Club until his illness. Also Citizen of the Year in Dixon in 2006 and Veteran of the Year in 2016. A Memorial service will be held at Dixon United Methodist Church, 209 N. Jefferson St. in Dixon, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at the Dixon Veterans Memorial Hall, 1305 N. First St., Dixon. Interment will be at The Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, Monday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to a or any of the above organizations.
W00136290-image-1.jpg,W00136290-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10, 2019