A graveside service for Bernard K. DeForge, 82 of Vacaville, will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon. A viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville prior to the graveside.Bernard passed away on the morning of Feb. 12. He was born in Minnesota on Oct. 24, 1937.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020