Betty worked at the Nut Tree restaurant for many yearsbefore retiring and moving to Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Collins; grandaughter, Christy; brother, Johnny and sister, Pat; nephew, Ricky and her ex husband. She is survived by her children, Fred, Bill and Tom; sister, Bobbie and nieces, Michele, Stephanie and Terri; nephew, Ted and granddaughter Kimberly.Betty, rest in peace.





