Betty Ruth Jordan, 89, passed away June 28. She was born in Mobeetie, TX on July 27, 1929 to Virgil and Catherine (Trusty) Price. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darl Jordan. They were married Sept. 1, 1948, had known each other since third grade, and became high schoolsweethearts. They celebrated 70 years of marriage last September with family and friends. She was a published author of children's stories, poetry, and reminiscences of her childhood and family. She loved her family, quilting, writing, reading, and making Christmas candy. She is survived by her sister, Zenetta Wallace of Florida; daughters, Cathy Jordan of Vacaville and Luanne Kollar of Sacramento; grandchildren, Monica (Brett) Mason of Vacaville, Adam Cherwin of Iowa, David Cherwin of Oklahoma, Eva, Rachel and Colin of Sacramento; great grandchildren, Zoe, Alexis, and Luke, along with many other friends and family members.

W00134150-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter on July 10, 2019