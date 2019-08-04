|
|
Beverly "Bev" Ann Burd-King, 66, peacefully departed from this life and was reunited with her "best friend" and husband, C. Lester King Jr., on Wednesday, July 17. Bev was born on July 31, 1952 in Fairfield, CA to Ernest and Pauline Burd. As the youngest of three children, she enjoyed participating in Rainbow Girls, camping, fishing and sewing. While she and Lester both attended Vacaville High School from 1966 to 1970, their three year courtship full of dinner dates, movies and car cruises did not commence until after graduation. They were married on April 6, 1974. In addition to raising two children, Justin and Lisa, Bev simultaneously kept the books straight for her husband's dental prosthesis business and held a number of different jobs. Some of these jobs were secretary at the Nut Tree and Computer Analyst at Basic American Foods. She eventually retired from the Vacaville Unified School District after becoming ill. While Bev worked hard, she was known for playing hard too. Scenic Corvette drives, volleyball, softball, more camping and fishing, and pool parties were common practice for the Kings. For the last decade, Beverly valiantly battled both brain cancer and diabetes, earning her the nickname "miracle woman" from her doctor. She truly found each day to be a blessing and was known to take on the most unfortunate of circumstances with the perfect balance of grace and humor. She was really a "Tough Ole Burd".In the most recent years, she took joy in spending time with family and friends, going on annual "Girl Trips" with her closest childhood friends, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing bingo, participating in balloon volleyball and welcoming babies into the world with her handmade crocheted blankets.She is survived by her son, Justin King; daughter-in-law, Mary King; daughter; Lisa Childers; son-in-law, Colt Childers; granddaughters, Audrey King, Avery King, Sierra Childers; brother, Ernie Burd; sister-in-law, Kathleen Burd; sister, Judy Greer; brother-in-law, Ernest Greer; mother-in-law, Angelina King, and sister-in-law, Victoria King. Bev's family will be hosting a celebration of life for her on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m., at the McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville. Those wishing to memorialize Bev are encouraged to log on to either the (www.cancer.org/) or the (www.diabetes.org/) and donate on her behalf.
W00135040-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 4 to Aug. 24, 2019