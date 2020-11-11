Born in Sweetwater, TX on June 14, 1927 and the son of Pedro Garza Flores and Eulojia Corona Flores of Mexico. Mr. Florez was of Spanish and Native American descent and was first generation to the Flores(z) family who resided in San Antonio, TX and later his father built the first house for his family. At an early age Bill traveled with the family as a farm worker often traveling to Michigan and back during the years with his parents and siblings. Mr. Florez joined the United States Air Force and served for 22 years. He started as a meat cutter and a cook and then earned his GED diploma and continued on as an aircraft electrician. He worked on C-141s at his last duty station at Travis AFB, where he retired with his wife of 51 years, Genevieve (Johansen) from Hilo, HI. Tours of Duty took him to Hawaii, Texas, Edwards AFB, Oxnard AFB and Castle AFB in California. Overseas duty took him to Japan during the Korean War, Moron AB (Spain) and his last tour of duty and TDY to Okinawa before retirement. Bill and Genevieve settled in Fairfield, CA as a final home for the family. After the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Florez worked temporarily for an off base company servicing aircraft at local airports including SFO at times. Mr. Florez worked with the Travis Unified School District as a custodian and retired as Head Custodian at Golden West Middle School after 20 years in the educational service to the students and staff.Bill enjoyed playing softball while in the USAF and in the local area. He traveled to Hawaii to play with local teams on Kauai and Hawaii. It was his passion and he enjoyed meeting new people. He played softball in the Senior Olympics a few times and traveled to Washington, British Columbia, Utah and Nevada for games including many areas in California. His last trips included Alaska and the Caribbean with Patricia and friends.Bill is preceded in death by his first wife, Genevieve (Johansen 2001) from Hilo, HI; parents, Pedro G Flores (1968) and Eulojia C Flores (1997), San Antonio, TX; brothers, Frank, Matilde, Pedro Jr., and Reyes; sisters, Lorenza, Josefa and Magdalena. Bill is survived by his second wife, Patricia W. Florez; brother, Daniel Florez; sisters, Maria De Jesus Gonzalez and Barbara Cruz; sons, Norman L Florez (Joyce), David L. Currier-Florez (Patrick), Richard A Florez (Maria), Steve A Florez (Susan) and Jonathan Florez (Cheryl); daughters, Connie M Florez (Cindy Iodice) and Monica Zenger (Scott); 17 grandchildren, Clinton Florez (Alisha), Troy Florez (Andrea), Shonnelle Pearson (Roshawn), Jennifer Archie (Ian), Michael Florez (Alicia), Jon Florez (Ronald), Mark Florez, Jayme Florez, Genevieve Florez, Anthony Florez (Valerie), Joshua Florez, Zachary Florez, Josephine Florez, Johnny Florez, Sarah Montgomery (Tylor), Nathan Zenger, and Rebecca Zenger; 13 great-grandchildren, Ashley Florez, Malia Florez. Issac Florez, Serena Florez, Alex Florez, Kanani Pearson, Makai Person, Jayne Archie, Jonah Florez, Marley Florez, Gianna Florez, Leilani Florez and Adriel Montgomery; and great-great grandson, Datrius Bailey.Bill was a well loved person and generous to his family and the friends he made in life, and a hard working father who always provided for his family. He will be missed by many who met him and touched their lives with softball, fishing, camping, working on automobiles and his every day kindness and loving ways.In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Alzheimer's Association
and Vitas Hospice. The Florez Family is greatly appreciative of "A Place for Mom" and the household of Arnel Silverio and his staff at Brightminds Residential, who took undivided exceptional care of Mr. Florez.Arrangements with Bryan Braker in Fairfield. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12 at Celebration Church, 1837 Blossom Ave., Fairfield, CA (FB live). Burial at Rockville Cemetery follows.