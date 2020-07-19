A Funeral Service for Retired Master Sergeant Bill Pierce, 74 of Fairfield, will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Prior to the service, a viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. The funeral, viewing and graveside services will be following COVID-19 guidelines in place by Solano County.Bill passed away on July 14, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1945.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.comW00145960-image-1.jpg