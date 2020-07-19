1/
Bill Pierce
A Funeral Service for Retired Master Sergeant Bill Pierce, 74 of Fairfield, will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Prior to the service, a viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. The funeral, viewing and graveside services will be following COVID-19 guidelines in place by Solano County.Bill passed away on July 14, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1945.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
Published in The Reporter from Jul. 19 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
