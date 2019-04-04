Billy passed away at Kaiser Hospital on Friday due to complications of a stroke. He touched many lives with his kindness and gentle spirit.Billy was born in Durant, OK to William Jack and Billie Faye (Gunter) Bedwell. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 376.He is survived by his sister, Darla Hayes (Laird), and brother, David. Billy was lovingly known as "Papa" to Dawson Schatz, Jack, Chase, Cameron, Aubrey and Mallory Bedwell. Also survived by step-children, April Schatz (Derek), Scott Smith; sister-in-law Cindy Bedwell, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, very close family and friends. Billy was predeceased by parents, wife Diane; son, Joey, and brother, Allen. Billy's generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.Family and friends are invited Friday, April 5, to visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m., Wilson & Kratzer, Chapel of the Mission Bells, 13644 San Pablo Ave., San Pablo, 510-232-6552. Burial to follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made the .

W00130490-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019