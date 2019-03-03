The Reporter Obituaries
|
Bryan-Braker Funeral Home
1850 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 425-4697
Bobby D. Stow Obituary
Bobby D. Stow, 83, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, in Fairfield.Bobby was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Locksburg, AR to Dora Ethel and James Stow.Bobby lived in Fairfield and enjoyed playing the guitar, taking photographs, spending time outdoors gardening, camping, and he had a passion for cars. Bobby served as Solano County Treasurer, 1974-1998 when he retired. He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Vacaville, and Gideons International.He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Stow; sons, Kevin Stow of Fairfield, Kendall Stow of Vacaville, and Phillip Stow of Vacaville; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and two daughters-in-law.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ethel; two brothers, Barney and Melton; two sisters, Ottie Mae and Emma Jean.A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 401 W. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville, at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Baptist Church Music Department or . Friends may send their condolences to the family at www.bryanbraker.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 3, 2019
