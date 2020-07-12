1/1
Brandon Leif Burghall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon could not stay here with us. Brandon, 26, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 7. Brandon was born to Johnnie Lett and Ronald Burghall on September 4, 1993. He attended Callison and Vaca Peña schools in Vacaville and graduated from Country High in 2012. He attended and graduated from UTI in Sacramento.Brandon enjoyed playing his drums, riding his bikes, skateboarding, skiing, and camping, and the Yankees.He was a very social young man and had many friends. He will always be missed and loved by his family and friends.An attendance-restricted funeral service will be held at McCune Garden Chapel in Vacaville on Tuesday, July 14 at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the service.
W00145720-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Garden Chapel
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 448-6546
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved