Brandon could not stay here with us. Brandon, 26, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 7. Brandon was born to Johnnie Lett and Ronald Burghall on September 4, 1993. He attended Callison and Vaca Peña schools in Vacaville and graduated from Country High in 2012. He attended and graduated from UTI in Sacramento.Brandon enjoyed playing his drums, riding his bikes, skateboarding, skiing, and camping, and the Yankees.He was a very social young man and had many friends. He will always be missed and loved by his family and friends.An attendance-restricted funeral service will be held at McCune Garden Chapel in Vacaville on Tuesday, July 14 at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the service.