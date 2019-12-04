|
Brian Lee Platt – beloved father, grandfather, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend died peacefully Nov. 22 at a Vacaville hospital surrounded by loved ones. The cause of death was heart failure. He was 70.Born and raised in Vallejo, Brian and his family moved to Vacaville 30 years ago. Brian attended Steffan Manor and Cave Elementary Schools and Springstowne Junior High School and was a 1967 graduate of Hogan High School. He attended college and studied history and law until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served proudly and with distinction in Vietnam with the 11th Armored Cavalry (The Blackhorse) and the 101st Airborne (The Screaming Eagles).After suffering wounds that left shrapnel in his leg for the rest of his life, Brian received a Purple Heart, a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Combat Infantryman Badge.After leaving the Army, Brian worked for several land development companies and nurseries before opening his own heavy equipment business, Idig Backhoe Service. His sense of humor was evident in the company's motto: "veni; vidi; excavatus" – "I came; I saw; I dug".Brian's intelligence, wit, and unbreakable love and concern for friends and family alike will forever be missed by those he leaves behind.Brian is survived by his mother, Dorris (Platt) Lubkeman; sister, Terry (Platt) Lerseth (Steve Amaral); daughters, Heather and Mariah (Josh Myrick-Smith); stepdaughter, Jessica Rice; grandchildren, Chad (Kiandra), Ava, Jacob, Cayetano, Eli, Jack, Rae, Angelo (Ciara) and Tara; great-granddaughter, Marley Mae; aunt, Pat McDill; nieces, Debbie (Rodney) Wells and Nancy (Dan) Wright; nephews, Mike (Lisa) Lerseth, and namesake, Brian (Amy) Lerseth; numerous grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins; brother-in-law, Fred Heath; and his estranged wife, Gloria.Brian had cherished relationships with a handful of friends that began in elementary school. In particular, the family would like to express our love and thanks to Daryl Shankles, who met Brian when both were 10, remained close to him for 60 years, and was at Brian's side when he passed away.Brian was preceded in death by his father, Lee Platt.There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, at McCune Garden Chapel in Vacaville, followed by a celebration of Brian's life from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Vacaville Veterans Hall, 549 Merchant St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Brian's name to the or to the veterans group of the donor's choice.
