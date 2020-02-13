|
Brian Roy Watson, 55, went to be with the Lord in the early morning on Feb. 6 after a heart attack. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He is perhaps best known for his jovial nature and easy laugh. Among his greatest strengths were his charm and charisma, approaching everyone with love, kindness, respect, friendliness and humor everywhere he went – even when just paying bills or running errands. In court, however, he defended his clients with authority, ferocity and passion, using his solid command of the law to its fullest extent. He had few hobbies and didn't enjoy large crowds. Instead, his greatest love was for his family, mostly wanting to stay home with the kids or go to his children's soccer games (Dixon Leon, Davis Legacy) where his boisterous cheering could be heard from all around. He enjoyed a huge community of friends among soccer parents, school parents (Dixon Montessori), neighbors and jurists. Brian has been practicing law for more than 23 years. He graduated from Chico State in 1988, earned his law degree from Gonzaga University in 1991 and passed the California Bar Exam in 1992. He worked as a corporate attorney for three years before striking out on his own by opening his law practice as a criminal defense attorney in October 1996. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Watson, and their children, Connor and Shelby, both age 11; his parents, Malcolm and Paula Watson, and his brother, Matt Watson. He is preceded in death by newborn sister, Molly Ann Watson, Frank and Ellouise Gabel, and Charles and Audrey Jean Delo. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Living Hope Church, 410 Gateway Drive, Dixon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scott Santana Memorial Foundation, which is an organ donor advocacy nonprofit established by the family that donated life to Brian in 2011, and you can register on the National Donate Life Registry.
