Vacaville resident Carl Hillstrom died Saturday, April 4th of injuries resulting from a fall.Carl was born September 6, 1931 in Memphis, TN to Ralph and Imogene. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He leaves his wife, Mary Earline Hillstrom; four children, Carl Jr.; David (Cheri); Beth (Ed) Pedersen and Tim. Grandchildren, Amber (Steve) Stevenson; Scott Pedersen and Christina; David, Sam, and Ben Hillstrom; Bobbie (Tim) Cordes, and the McLean family. Beloved Papa to Samantha, Aubrey and Dane Stevenson; David and Parker Hillstrom; Larissa Pacheco; Savannah and Ava Cordes; and Jonathan McLean. Carl proudly served in the Air Force for 30 years, 18 of those at Travis AFB. He received many honors in that time such as The Bronze Star for Valor, The Air Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, The American Defense Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and numerous others. He maintained friendships with many from his squadrons, notably from the 75th MAS for the C5A Galaxy and the 84th MAS for the C133 Starlifter; he served on both as a Flight Engineer. His career sent him to every continent except Antarctica. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.Carl shared his love of nature and the stars with his family, creating a love for these in all. None of his family can see the full moon, shooting stars or a redwood without fond memories of him. He could usually be found in the afternoon and many mornings walking his best friend, Bocci the black lab at Centennial Park. He could fix almost anything and did! He was a good friend and neighbor who consistently went out of his way to help others. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Vacaville where he will be missed. His faith comforts us as we know he is now with our Father in Heaven. His love of music, singing and dancing remain a sweet memory for his family. He always had time to play with his grandchildren, talk with and help his family. He watched our animals and listened to our troubles. He will be missed beyond measure. Our hearts are broken. Due to Coronavirus, services will be delayed to a future time when the stay at home order is lifted.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 12, 2020