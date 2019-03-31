Carl Humphrey is survived by Martha Scrivens, and son-in-law, Ken Scrivens of Vacaville, Karen Wright of Las Vegas, NV, Doug Humphrey and daughter-in-law, Bethann Humphrey of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Maxine Moon of Scotts Valley; in addition, Carl was lucky to have eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, three nephews, and one niece.Carl was born Feb. 17, 1923 in Santa Cruz, and called Santa Cruz home for most of his life. Later in life, he spent nearly 20 years living at Lake Berryessa.Carl served with the Army Air Corp during WWII and then the California National Guard. Between the two services, he totaled 39 years. His primary employer had been Lockheed located in the Santa Cruz Mountains. His final working accomplishment was being part of the team working on the Hubble Space Telescope.Services will be Wednesday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery, 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz, 95065. Contributions can go to: Honor Flight Bay Area Foundation, C/O General Electric M/C HFBAF, 1989 Little Orchard St., San Jose, CA 95125. [email protected]

W00130370-image-1.jpg,W00130370-image-2.jpg Published in The Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019