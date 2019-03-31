The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Cruz Memorial Oakwood Chapel
3301 Paul Sweet Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95065
(831) 475-2464
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Santa Cruz Memorial Oakwood Chapel
3301 Paul Sweet Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Humphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Humphrey


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Humphrey Obituary
Carl Humphrey is survived by Martha Scrivens, and son-in-law, Ken Scrivens of Vacaville, Karen Wright of Las Vegas, NV, Doug Humphrey and daughter-in-law, Bethann Humphrey of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Maxine Moon of Scotts Valley; in addition, Carl was lucky to have eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, three nephews, and one niece.Carl was born Feb. 17, 1923 in Santa Cruz, and called Santa Cruz home for most of his life. Later in life, he spent nearly 20 years living at Lake Berryessa.Carl served with the Army Air Corp during WWII and then the California National Guard. Between the two services, he totaled 39 years. His primary employer had been Lockheed located in the Santa Cruz Mountains. His final working accomplishment was being part of the team working on the Hubble Space Telescope.Services will be Wednesday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery, 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz, 95065. Contributions can go to: Honor Flight Bay Area Foundation, C/O General Electric M/C HFBAF, 1989 Little Orchard St., San Jose, CA 95125. [email protected]
W00130370-image-1.jpg,W00130370-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santa Cruz Memorial Oakwood Chapel
Download Now