Having concluded a blessed, full life, Carl James Debevec died peacefully on May 18, 2020 in his home in Vacaville, CA.Carl had a prolific career. He graduated from Bowling Green University where he met his wife, Barbara; they were married for 50 years. He earned his Law Degree from Ohio State University. After graduating from Ohio State in 1971, Carl was called to active duty for four years in the US Air Force and 16 years of USAF Reserves as a Judge Advocate General (JAG). He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.Carl believed in Vacaville. Establishing his own law practice from 1980-2010 he served hundreds of Vacavillians and beyond. Seeking a more peaceful legal process, Carl developed the mediation program for Solano County. He was also active in the Lion's Club, Solano Land Trust, Vacaville Public Education Foundation, the Vacaville Museum, and on the Board of Unity of the Valley Spiritual Center. After he retired, he continued to volunteer his legal services at the McBride Senior Center.Carl possessed an adventurous spirit. He was a scuba diver, a private pilot, a sailor, and an avid camper. He was at home in a kayak, sail boat, tractor, canoe, or raft. He played the guitar and also, with unabashed zeal, the banjo. Many remarked on his dry, off-beat sense of humor and appreciation for the quirkiness in life.Perhaps most essential, Carl loved his family. He offered love, laughter, peace and German Shepherds. He taught his family practical life skills (how to light a fire with one match, the art of listening during conflict, the proper way to launch a potato gun), and through his example, to seek an authentic life.He is now on to his next great adventure, and many will miss him here. They include his wife, Barbara Debevec of Vacaville; daughters, Jenny (Rick) and Elie (Bill); and three grandchildren, Lenora, Owen and Aidan; his sisters, Barbara (Tim) and Diane (Jeff); and many friends.Carl died of complications resulting from ALS and Alzheimer's. He will be honored at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at a future date. A dear husband, dad, grandpa and brother - you are our sunshine, we will always love you. Be at peace.
W00144430-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from May 29 to May 31, 2020.