Carl Loyd DeWeber, 62, of Fairfield, passed away Monday at a local hospital. He was born in Vallejo, and was a graduate of Benicia High School class of 1975. He worked as a correctional officer at the California State Prison in Vacaville for 20 years.Carl loved golf, camping, hunting, fishing, and was a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners football team.He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Michelle, and son, Kyle DeWeber; sister, Letha (Randy) Little; brother, Larry DeWeber; aunts, Nina Berry and Geraldine Fortson, and sisters-in-law, Marian Smock and Joanne Wales. Funeral will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 21, at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 300 West St., Vacaville. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at ww.passlacquafuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019
