Carl Sanchez Sr., 81, was born seventh of 10 children on Oct. 1, 1937 in Galveston, TX. He joined the Air Force at the age of 17, in 1954. After basic training he was assigned to Loan AFB in France. On his discovery trips he met Lea who became his wife in Antwerp, Belgium in 1958. They were married 61 years. They welcomed baby girl Sonia on base in France. After France, Carl was stationed at Travis AFB and they added Carl Jr. and Edward to their family. As a jet engine mechanic, Carl traveled all around the world, only once with his family for four years in Mildenhall, England. He retired in 1975 and came back to Northern California. Carl became a real cowboy when he and his wife bought a ranch which became the home for his horses and many other critters. He joined the Sheet Metal workers as a service technician for 27 years and retired again, but not for long. Carl became involved with Habitat for Humanity for many years working with volunteers to build houses in several towns. Carl was liked and admired by his many friends. He will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Kim, Randi, Monique and Bianca; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Roxy and Aldon. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.

W00132030-image-1.jpg,W00132030-image-2.jpg Published in The Reporter from May 12 to May 16, 2019