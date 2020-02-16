|
|
A memorial service for Carl William Evans, 87, of Fairfield will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Vaca Hills Chapel. Pastor Curt Miller will officiate. Carl went home to the Lord on Feb. 6, at home, surrounded with family. Carl was born March 29, 1932. The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Central Solano Youth Tournament Account c/o John, 419 Beelard Drive, Vacaville, CA 95687 or New Hope Church (garden project) at 4910 Allison Parkway, Vacaville, CA 95688.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00141700-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020