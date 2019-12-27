|
|
Carlos Rick Aguilera passed away peacefully in Kaiser Vacaville hospital on Dec. 5, after losing his long second battle with cancer. He was surrounded by one of his best friend's, Jimmy Girardot, his beloved daughter, JorJa J Bennett, and niece, (by best friendship), Rylee Austin Nations she put on "Blackbird" by The Beatles, to help him sail home. Before losing consciousness, he was able to say his last words, and goodbyes to those he cherished.He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Aguilera and mother, Glenna Aguilera of Vacaville. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Jan Aguilera; his daughter, JorJa J Bennett, and son-in-law, Robert C. Alferez; his brother, Dennis Aguilera, and sister-in-law, Suzanne Samolis Aguilera of Cape Coral, FL; nephew, Craig Aguilera of Sacramento; his beloved cat, Buster "Posey"; his mother's dog, Dino, and his cousins, John Aguilera, Santa Rosa, Fred Aguilera, Santa Rosa, Priscilla Yandall, Long Beach, Bob Carrion, AZ, and Betty Ireland, Turlock. He lived in Vacaville most of his life, and worked as a warehouseman in Lucky's for 30+ years until he happily retired. Served in the National Guard, was an excellent baseball and football player, and even survived a severe eye injury. He dotingly took care of his mother Glenna, when she fell ill, until the day she passed, just a few months before himself. He spent as many days as he could, riding with his biker brothers and sisters. Enjoying the Almond run, and many other festivals alike. He was a hardworking man, and his heart was just as hardworking. He was a devoted and loving father. Taking his daughter to the Fiesta Days parades, Creek Walks, Murillos, camping, etc. He was at every holiday, birthday, and special school event for his daughter and wife, and was always there when they needed him. He will be sorely missed. Visitation, (closed casket), will be Friday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery at 1 p.m. Visit mccunechapel.com to leave pictures, flowers, and memorials. In lieu of black you can wear navy blue or baby blue my Dad's favorite colors. ***Calling all biker brothers and sisters of my Dad, please bring your bikes to the procession to send him home on his final ride.***
W00139850-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019