Carmen Girardot Obituary
Carmen Girardot passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, surrounded by her loving family and treasured friends. She was 91. Carmen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Virgil P. Girardot in 2010. Carmen was born in the Philippines, in the province of Cebu on July 16, 1928. Carmen married the love of her life on June 10, 1950. Virgil was serving in the US Army when they were married. After Virgil retired, they made their home in Vacaville where Virgil built her the dream home she always wanted. Carmen spent her life as a home maker and worked seasonal at Basic Vegetable and American Home Foods in the 70's and 80's. Carmen loved to garden and enjoyed the home her beloved husband Virgil built for her. Carmen is survived by children, Wanda Saputo of Tennessee (husband Joe), William, Jimmy, (wife Debi), Rocky and Tina Chechourka (husband Joe); grandchildren, Jeremy Perrin, Candace, Shiloh, Autumn, David, Jessica, Jaylinda, Trevor, Levi Girardot, and Shelby Burchell of Vacaville, Samuel, Sicily, Sally and Simon Saputo of Tennessee. Carmen also has 11 great grandchildren.Carmen's love, support, smile and giggle will be truly missed. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home. Carmen loved her little dogs, "Girls", so we are asking in lieu of flowers please donate to the Saving Gracie an Angel Fund for pets. www.savingracie.org. Private interment will follow.Funeral Arrangements by the Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00135550-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019
