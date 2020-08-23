On August 14, 2020 Carol Joan Graham passed away. She was born August 27, 1933 in Sacramento, CA where she attended school and later met her husband Walter to whom she was married for 48 years. She would call Vacaville home from 1964 to 2019. Her life was filled with travel around the world, beginning with moving to Tripoli in 1955 when her husband was drafted into the army. After raising their four children, they later lived in Saudi Arabia from 1984 to 1990 using that as a launching point to further see the world. After the death of her husband in 2002, she continued to travel with friends, and even took all three sets of her grandchildren to England. Her last international trip was in October 2019 when she traveled with her two daughters to England.Known as the 'the lady who walked everywhere,' she was never one to sit still. She volunteered and was very active in many community groups including the Epiphany Episcopal church, North Bay Hospital, and the Saturday Club where she served as President and Treasurer among other jobs. She was an extraordinary seamstress not only making ALL of her clothes, but also sewing the linens and clergy vestments for the church. Playing bridge was a highlight for her as she played three to four times per week and was always ready and willing to serve as a substitute to play even more. She loved games and played to win- no matter if you were five years old or 90. A good athlete herself, she enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren excel at sports. She kicked, hit, shot or bumped every ball, swam every stroke, pinned every opponent and swung each bat or racket right along with them as their biggest fan.Ca
rol had a great heart, a tremendous capacity to serve and one of the most robust laughs you will ever hear. Life was a joy for her. Carol is survived by her children, Elizabeth Lai and husband Wes, David Graham, Kathleen Steffe and husband Herb and Robert Graham and wife Susie. She has six grandchildren, Christopher and Daniel Lai, Thomas and Maddison Graham and Will and Claire Steffe. Carol's husband, Walter preceded her in death as well as her brother, Charles Bradbrook.In lieu of flowers, please support either group in memory of Carol Graham. Contributions may be sent to: North Bay Hospital Foundations or Epiphany Church of Vacaville. www.northbay.org/
foundation/ donate/ index.cfm, www.epiphanychurchvacaville.org/donateW00146820-image-1.jpg