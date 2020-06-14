Carol Lucile Williams died in Vacaville on June 2, 2020 at the age of 78 years old. She was born in Lincoln, NE. She earned a BA degree at the University of Nebraska, an MSW degree at the University of Denver and an MPH degree at the University of California at Berkeley. She retired from Solano County Health and Social Services in 1998 as supervisor of Children's and Adult Protective Services.Carol loved to travel, watch foreign and independent films, read, spend time with family and friends and enjoyed watching sports. She was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. She is survived by her two sisters, Alice (Robert) Wiechert and Dorothy Williams; her niece, Renée; her nephew, Eric and wife Corena, and their three children in Lincoln, NE, and her California family, her goddaughter Sheila (Vincent) Webster and their son Dominique of Fairfield.Memorial donations may be made to local homeless shelters, food banks, American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and UNICEF. Celebrations of Carol's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Reporter on Jun. 14, 2020.