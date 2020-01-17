|
Kate passed away peacefully two months shy of her 97th birthday. A native of Wisconsin, born Catherine Leonora Braun, she was a graduate of Marquette University. She came to San Francisco in 1948 where she met Bernard Winkle. They were married in 1950 until his death in 1989. Upon her retirement as a child welfare worker, she moved to Vacaville in 1988. Katie was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish. She also kept busy playing in several bridge clubs, and enjoyed being a member of the Saturday Club, Museum Guild and Concert Society. Mom also loved collecting and trading antiques and collectibles, setting up shop as Kate & Company at local shows and fairs. Survived by her children, Elizabeth, Stephen, Nora (Salet), and Chris Salet; grandchildren, Jamie (Swain), Nicole Salet and Sarah (Murphy), and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Connor Swain.A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 1791 Marshall Road, Vacaville, Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Guide Dogs for the Blind or Continuum Care Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020