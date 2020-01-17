Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Winkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine B. Winkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine B. Winkle Obituary
Kate passed away peacefully two months shy of her 97th birthday. A native of Wisconsin, born Catherine Leonora Braun, she was a graduate of Marquette University. She came to San Francisco in 1948 where she met Bernard Winkle. They were married in 1950 until his death in 1989. Upon her retirement as a child welfare worker, she moved to Vacaville in 1988. Katie was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish. She also kept busy playing in several bridge clubs, and enjoyed being a member of the Saturday Club, Museum Guild and Concert Society. Mom also loved collecting and trading antiques and collectibles, setting up shop as Kate & Company at local shows and fairs. Survived by her children, Elizabeth, Stephen, Nora (Salet), and Chris Salet; grandchildren, Jamie (Swain), Nicole Salet and Sarah (Murphy), and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Connor Swain.A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 1791 Marshall Road, Vacaville, Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Guide Dogs for the Blind or Continuum Care Hospice Foundation.
W00140610-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -