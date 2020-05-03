Charles D. Hettlinger
Charles D. Hettlinger, 73, died Monday, March 30 after a short illness. Formal services will be held at the Sacramento National Cemetery, at a date to be determined.Charles was born in Chicago, IL., and grew up on a farm in Westville, IN. He served in the Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran (VMA 214, Blacksheep Squadron.) He was an avid Second Amendment advocate, working with the NRA Members Council in Suisun City. He loved reading and was fluent in all aspects of world history.He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; his daughter, Theresa Fortier and son-in-law Etienne Fortier; and three grandchildren, Isabella, Akela and Nathan.


Published in The Reporter on May 3, 2020.
