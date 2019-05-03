Known by Dave and to many more as uncle Dave, passed away Sunday, April 28, at Kaiser, Vacaville, after years battling CHF, he had rallied many times.Dave was born and resided in Vacaville. He enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Stark County 1st 1134 in Hawaii. Dave was married April 12, 1969 to Sharon Smith in Carmichael. They recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. He began Castle and King Rock, and Ready Mix in 1975 with a former partner. He and his wife later became the sole owners. Dave loved camping at Bodega Bay and was a truckaholic.In addition to his wife, Sharon, he is survived by son, Charles King, Jr., of Carmichael, and stepson, Jeffrey Markle of West Hollywood, both from his first marriage, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Hugh King, Sr., and Hilary, and his older brother, Hugh, Jr. Funeral service will be held Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville. Burial will be at Vacaville Elmira Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vacaville Veterans of Foreign Wars, 594 Merchant St., Vacaville 95688.

W00131730-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from May 3 to May 6, 2019