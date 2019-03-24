Charley Frank Kendrick, 83, passed away peacefully on March 16. Born Oct. 24, 1935 in Roberta, GA to Bertha (Sanders) and Joseph Kendrick.He was preceded in death by his wife, Fannie Stewart-Kendrick, and step-daughter, Adele Stewart Beard. Charley is survived by his sisters, Francis Causey, Mildred Smith; brother, John Kendrick; half brother, George Daniel, all in Georgia; step-daughter, Becky (Tony) Garcia of Winters; many extended family members; his very special friends, Larry and Huey Sayre, and a host of friends from his "Huey's Pub Family".He joined the Air Force at 17 and after serving around the world he retired from the Air Force in 1973 and later returned for an additional 15 years as a Civil Servant at David Grant Medical Center. In between he was manager of Pietro's in Fairfield and Woodland, opened a restaurant in Rocklin, and finished his working career as half owner of Huey's Pub II in Vacaville. Always known for wearing his Fedora hat, blue jeans and plaid shirts, Charley was a true southern gentleman. Graveside service will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m.The family is grateful for the loving support and care given by the staff of both the Vacaville Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center (VCRC) and Vaca Valley Hospital.

