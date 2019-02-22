Charlotte A. Sturgeon passed away Feb. 12 after a lengthy illness at the age of 76. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and dedicated nurse. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Martha Black; husband, Ronald, and son, Darren. She is survived by her brother, Jim Black (Kathy Neill); son, Douglas (Laurie), and daughter, DeAnne (Clyde); five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.Born in Vallejo, May 24,1942, she attended St. Basil's and graduated in 1960 from St. Vincent's High School. While still in high school Charlotte volunteered as a "Candy Striper" at Vallejo General Hospital inspiring her to become an RN. She worked for over 40 years in local hospitals. Her final position was Head of Labor and Delivery for Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo.Working with husband Ron, they designed and built their home in rural Vacaville. They also operated Sports Scene Productions staging marathons in No. California.Travel with Ron, especially to Hawaii, was Charlotte's favorite activity when not gardening or relaxing with a Steven King book and a glass of wine. Charlotte loved to cook, trying new gourmet recipes, and evolving into a consummate baker of pies. She loved her children unconditionally, mourned Ron's loss daily, and rarely made any decisions without a LONG period of deliberation.In lieu of flowers family requests donations to or charity combating cancer of donor's choice. Viewing with be at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville on Monday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass and Christian burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m., 350 Stinson Ave., Vacaville, followed by graveside service and celebration of life.

