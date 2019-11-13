|
A funeral service for Christopher Glen Scharenbrock will be 3:30 p.m,., Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Father's House Church, 4800 Horse Creek Drive in Vacaville. Prior to the service a visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m, He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m. Mr. Scharenbrock passed away on Nov. 4. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America at donations.scouting.org or the Fisher House Foundation donate.fisherhouse.org.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233, www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00138480-image-1.jpg,W00138480-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019