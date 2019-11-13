The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Father's House Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Father's House Church
4800 Horse Creek Drive
Vacaville, CA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Scharenbrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Glen Scharenbrock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Glen Scharenbrock Obituary
A funeral service for Christopher Glen Scharenbrock will be 3:30 p.m,., Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Father's House Church, 4800 Horse Creek Drive in Vacaville. Prior to the service a visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m, He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m. Mr. Scharenbrock passed away on Nov. 4. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America at donations.scouting.org or the Fisher House Foundation donate.fisherhouse.org.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233, www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00138480-image-1.jpg,W00138480-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -