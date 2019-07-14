Clara Adele McLaughlin, 70, peacefully passed away at her home in Vacaville on Monday, July 8. Her college sweetheart and husband of 47 years, Reed McLaughlin, and immediate family were at her bedside.Clara was born on Sept. 29, 1948 in San Mateo, to Harry and Jean Kimball. She was the middle child of five and enjoyed academics and swimming. After graduating from Palo Alto High School, she and her close childhood friends went off to CSU Chico to obtain a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Sociology. It was there she met and fell in love with her soulmate, Reed. After graduating from CSU Chico in 1971 and later obtaining her teaching credential through UC Davis, Clara gave back to her community for 30 years by serving as an elementary and middle school teacher in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. During this same time period, Clara and Reed had two children, Matt and Mary. Both have followed in Clara and Reed's footsteps by going into public service and being happily married. They have collectively given Clara and Reed five granddaughters to spoil. On May 1, 2019, Clara was diagnosed with ALS (aka "Lou Gehrig's Disease.") Although this incurable disease ultimately proved to be fatal, Clara handled its debilitating nature with grace and gallantry. At the time of her death, Clara informed her family that she had zero regrets in life. She lived the American dream, met her soulmate early in life, celebrated and lived her life to the fullest daily, and was deeply loved by all of those who knew her. Although the world lost an amazing woman on July 8, Heaven gained an angel.Clara's family will be hosting a celebration of life for her on Sept. 14, at 11 a.m., at the McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville. Those wishing to memorialize Clara are encouraged to log onto the ALS Association website (www.alssac.org) and donate on her behalf.

