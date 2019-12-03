The Reporter Obituaries
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
Clarence Eugene Hawkins Obituary
Retired Msgt. Clarence Eugene Hawkins passed away peacefully on Nov. 22.He was born in Maryland on Oct. 9, 1937 to Aquilla and Mary Hawkins.There will be a viewing for Clarence on Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Funeral Arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019
