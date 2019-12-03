|
Retired Msgt. Clarence Eugene Hawkins passed away peacefully on Nov. 22.He was born in Maryland on Oct. 9, 1937 to Aquilla and Mary Hawkins.There will be a viewing for Clarence on Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Funeral Arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019