Clarisa Flora Cortes, 91, peacefully passed away in her home on April 19 from natural causes. Clarisa was born on June 20, 1928 to Carmen Liens and Arturo Labarga in Havana, Cuba. In 1958, Clarisa, her husband Luis, and their young children moved to Winters, CA. The family then moved to Vacaville in 1961, where Clarisa worked for Basic Vegetable Products for 30 years. She had many hobbies but she especially loved to garden, cook, and clean. Clarisa was the perfect hostess and would have a cup of coffee ready for anyone within minutes of entering her home. She had a heart of gold with a strong moral compass, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. These traits were passed on to her family, their families, and on to future generations. Clarisa was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Luis Cortes; brothers, Arturito Labarga and Guillermo Labarga; and sister, Elvirita Hernandez. She is survived by her brothers, Jose "Pepe" Labarga and Joaquin (Helen) Labarga; sister, Carmen Cortina; children, Manuela "Millie" (Richard) Harris, Louis (Bertha) Cortés, and Mary P. Cueva; grandchildren, Julie (Joaquin) Gomez, April (Michelle) McNichols, Louie (Danielle) Cortes Jr., Maria (James) Nason, Debbie Nhonthachith, and Leanna (Chris) Vigil; ten great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. She will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020