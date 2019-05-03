The Reporter Obituaries
|
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
Cloy Milton Parrott Obituary
Cloy 'Milt' Milton Parrott passed away peacefully on April 1. He was 88.Memorial services will be 4 p.m., on Monday, May 13, at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, CA.Milt was born on Dec. 4, 1930 in Clinton, KY.He served his country for 27 years and retired from the Air Force as a MSGT. He was married to Irma Gene, who preceded him in death this past November. Together they had three children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.He enjoyed friendly card games, adventures and bowling. Milt's infectious smile and kind heart will be missed by all who knew him.Survived by his son, Bill Marlin; grandson, Sam Marlin; granddaughters, Takara Carter and Takara Krauth; great grandchildren, Xavior and Ashiah Carter and brother, Bob Parrott. Preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Maira; wife, Irma; daughters, Tonia Nevndorf and Dawn Parrott; brother, Tom, and sister, Ann Marie Parrott.
Published in The Reporter from May 3 to May 13, 2019
