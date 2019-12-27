|
On Thursday, Dec. 19, Constance (Connie) Louise Gardiner, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother left the earth at age 75. Connie was born April 9, 1944 in Norfolk County, VA to parents Edna and Norman Bartlett. She was the youngest of six girls. She is survived by her husband, Pardon (Gismo) Gardiner; her sisters, Patsy and Norma, and her three children, Cecilia, Richard and Debra, who gave her a total of six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Connie, mom and n nana wore many hats throughout her life. Her true greatest joy was to be with her family. She loved reading magazines, traveling and tending to her beautiful roses. She always had a kind word to strangers, a hug for loved ones, and laughter to all who knew her. Her favorite psalm was: This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it. (Psalm 18:24)A Funeral service will be held at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville, on Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019